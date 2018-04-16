Austin Davis: Re-signing with Seahawks
Davis is re-signing with the Seahawks for the veteran's minimum, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Davis outplayed Trevone Boykin last preseason and spent all of the regular season serving as Russell Wilson's top backup. While the Seahawks are expected to look into alternatives, including Colin Kaepernick, it isn't out of the question that Davis retains the role for another year. The team recently signed Stephen Morris, who likely would be the underdog in a training camp battle against Davis.
