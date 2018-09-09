Austin Davis: Waived with injury settlement
The Seahawks waived Davis (undisclosed) from injured reserve Saturday, Ben Arthur of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports.
Davis is a career backup, but he was pushed from his position behind Russell Wilson after a preseason where he completed 21 of 30 throws for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Seahawks subsequently traded a sixth-round pick to the Packers for Brett Hundley, who will be Wilson's insurance this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Top Fantasy Football consensus rankings
SportsLine's consensus fantasy football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 1
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...