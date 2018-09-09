The Seahawks waived Davis (undisclosed) from injured reserve Saturday, Ben Arthur of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports.

Davis is a career backup, but he was pushed from his position behind Russell Wilson after a preseason where he completed 21 of 30 throws for 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Seahawks subsequently traded a sixth-round pick to the Packers for Brett Hundley, who will be Wilson's insurance this season.

