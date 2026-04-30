Ekeler (Achilles) recently received full medical clearance for football activities and intends to continue his playing career in 2026, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ekeler's 2025 season with the Commanders came to an end in Week 2, when he tore his right Achilles tendon on a non-contact play. The veteran running back underwent surgery soon thereafter and has apparently made a smooth recovery. While he's set to turn 31 years old in May, Ekeler isn't far removed from being one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs and could offer some utility in a depth role. Ekeler remains a free agent, but now that he's been given a clean bill of health, his market could pick up as teams look to fill out their running-back rooms prior to training camp.