Ekeler is set to work out for the Panthers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 2 of last season while playing with the Commanders, Ekeler received full medical clearance for football activities in the spring but remained unsigned throughout training camp and the preseason. However, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting that Jonathon Brooks is scheduled to undergo core-muscle surgery Wednesday and is likely to miss six weeks, the Panthers will see how the 31-year-old Ekeler looks post-Achilles injury. If he fares well during his workout, Ekeler could be signed to the 53-man roster or practice squad and would potentially give the Panthers a change-of-pace option to complement Chuba Hubbard for the duration of Brooks' absence.