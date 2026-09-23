Ekeler worked out for the Panthers on Wednesday, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Jonathon Brooks (core) was placed on injured reserve, so the Panthers have a void to fill in the backfield. While things went well for Ekeler on Wednesday, he did not sign a contract with Carolina. The veteran has appeared in 117 regular-season games with the Chargers and Commanders throughout his career, amassing 4,765 yards and 43 touchdowns off 1,081 carries and adding 480 catches (604 targets) for 4,288 yards and 30 touchdowns. The door may still be open for Ekeler as it relates to a potential deal with the Panthers, though he likely won't have a prominent role even if he does sign with the team.