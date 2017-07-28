Howard was released by the Raiders on Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Howard was signed to a five-year, $30 million deal in the March of 2014. Last season was considered a down year for the 30-year-old, but a shoulder injury may have played a factor in his on-field performance. He eventually had surgery on the shoulder in January. He will presumably land on another roster in a role providing depth on the line.