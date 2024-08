Jones intends to sign with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent, David Harrison of Sports Illustrated reports.

Jones started his collegiate career at Stanford, spending three years there before transferring to USC and spending his final two seasons with the Trojans. He amassed a career 498-2,337-24 rushing line, adding 105-901-3 as a receiver. Jones has plenty of game experience and will try to make a mark in Washington this summer.