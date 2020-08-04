Larkin was waived by the Falcons on Tuesday, William McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The 25-year-old defensive end was one of three Falcons to be waived Tuesday, as he joined undrafted free agents Rojesterman Farris and Bryson Young in a quest to find new NFL homes. Larkin collected one tackle on a combined 36 defensive and special teams snaps during 2019, but he spent a significant chunk of the year residing on Atlanta's practice squad. Given that the Falcons currently have seven other players vying for consideration at defensive end, Larkin became expendable as Atlanta cut its roster down to 77 players with Tuesday afternoon's wave of transactions.