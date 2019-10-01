Austin Larkin: Let go by Atlanta
Larkin was waived from the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 24-year-old defensive lineman finished fourth on the team in tackles this preseason, but was not able to scratch the 53-man roster before being let go. Larkin, yet to appear in a regular-season contest since entering the league out of Purdue in 2017, may be worth a tryout for a team that is seeking a developmental backup or practice squad addition at defensive end.
