MacGinnis is being considered as a possible replacement kicker for the Rams after coach Sean McVay said that Kai Forbath (ankle) will be going on IR, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

MacGinnis signed a deal to join Los Angeles' practice squad Oct. 27, but the Sacramento native has yet to make his NFL debut since that point. With a spot opening up at kicker due to Forbath's injury, MacGinnis is being considered to fill the opening along with Colts' practice squad kicker Matt Gay. MacGinnis converted on 79.7 percent of his collegiate attempts while kicking for Kentucky between 2014 and 2017.