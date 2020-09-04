site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Austin MacGinnis: Cut by Rams
RotoWire Staff
MacGinnis has been waived by the Rams.
With Lirim Hajrullahu waived as well, the Rams will proceed with Sam Sloman as their kicker heading into Week 1.
