Austin MacGinnis: Inks practice squad deal
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Rams signed Austin MacGinnis to the practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
MacGinnis hasn't played a game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He'll add depth for the Rams at kicker after the team cut rookie Samuel Sloman on Monday.
