Austin MacGinnis: Works out for Cowboys

MacGinnis worked out for the Cowboys on Monday, Howard Balzer of BalzerFootball.com reports.

MacGinnis spent four years kicking at Kentucky but has yet to stick on an NFL roster after logging stints with the Bears each of the past two offseasons. Although he was able to workout for the Cowboys, the team appears poised to continue with Brett Maher for the time being.

