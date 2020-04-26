Play

Austin Mack: Landing with Giants

Mack is expected to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Mack is set to join former teammate and wide receiver from Ohio State as a UDFA in New York. Mack caught 27 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, and he posted similar production in the previous two seasons for the Buckeyes.

