Proehl was part of Saturday's roster cutdown, John Murphy of the Bills' official site reports.

The son of long-time NFL wideout Ricky Proehl never showed the coaching staff much to give him a chance, though the Bills' practice squad remains an option. Carolina could also be an intriguing option given that the younger Proehl played college ball for the Tar Heels and his pop spent much of his NFL career with the Panthers.

