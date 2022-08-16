The Giants waived Proehl (undisclosed) with an injury designation Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Proehl pulled up lame while running a route in practice last week and left the field with trainers. While the extent of the injury remains unclear, the 2018 seventh-round pick remained sidelined during Thursday's preseason contest and will now revert to the Giants' IR if he clears waivers, which -- barring an injury settlement -- would end his 2022 campaign.