site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: austin-reiter-waived-by-kansas-city | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Austin Reiter: Waived by Kansas City
By
RotoWire Staff
May 7, 2022
at
7:16 pm ET
•
1 min read
The Chiefs waived
Reiter on Friday.
Reiter appeared in six games with the Dolphins last year but will need to seek out another team ahead of training camp. The 30-year-old will likely have to compete for a backup role heading into 2022 if he lands a contract elsewhere.
More News
10/04/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/19/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/19/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/06/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
08/16/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read