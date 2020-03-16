Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Arrested on DUI charge
Seferian-Jenkins was arrested March 9 during a traffic stop in Gig Harbor, Wash. on three charges, including one count of driving under the influence, Scott Eklund of 247Sports.com reports.
The DUI arrest is Seferian-Jenkins' third since 2013, and his second since entering the NFL as a second-round pick of Tampa Bay in 2014. After being cut by the Patriots last June, the 27-year-old tight end remained out of football for the entire 2019 season while tending to unspecified personal issues, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. If he elects to resume his playing career, Seferian-Jenkins could be subject to a suspension from the league in light of his latest arrest.
