The Jaguars announced Monday that they won't exercise Seferian-Jenkins' contract option for 2019, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Seferian-Jenkins logged 11 receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown across five games with the Jaguars in 2018, before his season was cut short due to a core-muscle injury. Jacksonville signed the tight end after his 2017 career year with the Jets, during which time he recorded 50 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns, and now elects to part ways with the 26-year-old after a single season. Seferian-Jenkins is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 13, at the start of the league year.

