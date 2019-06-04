The Patriots will release Seferian-Jenkins, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the tight end plans to step away from football for a month to tend to personal matters. It remains to be seen if Seferian-Jenkins will catch on elsewhere after that time, or perhaps even re-join the Patriots. In any case, now that he is no longer in the mix, Ben Watson (suspension), Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo, Stephen Anderson and Andrew Beck remain on New England's tight end depth chart.

