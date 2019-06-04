Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Will be released by Pats
The Patriots will release Seferian-Jenkins, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the tight end plans to step away from football for a month to tend to personal matters. It remains to be seen if Seferian-Jenkins will catch on elsewhere after that time, or perhaps even re-join the Patriots. In any case, now that he is no longer in the mix, Ben Watson (suspension), Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo, Stephen Anderson and Andrew Beck remain on New England's tight end depth chart.
More News
-
Patriots' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Sits out OTA session•
-
Patriots' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Joining New England post-Gronk•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Played through hernia tears•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Headed for free agency•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Future with team not decided•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Undergoes surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 110-101
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 101-110 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 120-111
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 120-111 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, analysis
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...