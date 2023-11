Seibert is expected to sign with the Saints' practice squad Wednesday,Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports

Seibert will be the backup to kicker Blake Grupe who is currently day to day with a possible minor groin injury, and may get the chance to take the field in Week 13 if this injury persists. The 27-year-old made both his sole field goal and extra-point try with the Jets in Week 2.