The Lions waived Seibert (groin) on Sunday.
Seibert won a preseason competition against Riley Patterson but then missed two field goals over the first games and sat out Week 4 with a groin injury. Patterson doesn't have good job security, but he'll get his chances if the Lions can continue overcoming their glut of injuries to put up points each week.
