Trammell was signed to the Rams' practice squad, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Trammell will join the practice squad in Los Angeles after failing to make the team's 53-man roster. The wideout appeared in six games for the Rams last season, totaling just 13 yards on two receptions. Trammell will practice with the team and provide depth to the Rams' wide receiver corps if the team needs him at any point throughout the season.