Trammell signed with the Jaguars' practice squad Wednesday.

Trammell was dropped by the Jaguars on Monday, but it now appears the team has had a change of heart. The Rice product has appeared in Jacksonville's last five games, catching three of 10 targets for 46 yards. He played a season-high 34 offensive snaps in the Week 13 win over the Titans, so his role could continue to grow in the Jaguars' offense if elevated to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Colts.