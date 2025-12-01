Austin Trammell: Waived by Jacksonville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jaguars waived Trammell on Monday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The 27-year-old played a season-high 33 offensive snaps during Sunday's blowout win at Tennessee, but he's now lost his place on the active roster after failing to secure any of his four targets. Trammell was elevated to the active roster from Jacksonville's practice squad in late October and caught three of 10 targets for 46 yards across five games.
More News
-
Jaguars' Austin Trammell: Secures first catches of 2025•
-
Jaguars' Austin Trammell: Signed to active roster•
-
Austin Trammell: Lands back on practice squad•
-
Jaguars' Austin Trammell: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Austin Trammell: Staying in Jacksonville•
-
Austin Trammell: Waived after team trades for WR•