The Jaguars waived Trammell on Monday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The 27-year-old played a season-high 33 offensive snaps during Sunday's blowout win at Tennessee, but he's now lost his place on the active roster after failing to secure any of his four targets. Trammell was elevated to the active roster from Jacksonville's practice squad in late October and caught three of 10 targets for 46 yards across five games.