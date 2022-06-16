Trammell (undisclosed) was waived by the Falcons on Thursday.
The 24-year-old wideout was let go by Atlanta in order to help make room for the signings of offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton to the team's 90-man roster Thursday. Trammell was limited with an undisclosed injury during the Falcons' minicamp this past week, so this murky health status may affect the wideout's value as a potential waiver-wire acquisition. The 5-foot-10 receiver out of Rice played seven special-teams snaps over the final two games of his rookie season with the Falcons in 2021