Austin Walter: Departs San Francisco
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The 49ers waived Walter on Wednesday.
Walter had one carry for three yards and secured his lone target for 27 yards in four appearances last season. Back in 2019, he suited up for a single game for the Giants.
