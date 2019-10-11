The Giants waived Walter on Friday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Walter's tenure in New York lasted just one contest, and he played only one snap on offense during Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Patriots. The Giants hope to have at least one of Saquon Barkley (ankle) or Wayne Gallman (concussion) available Week 7.

