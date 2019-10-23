Play

The Texans brought Walter in for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans also worked out running back Darius Jackson. THey have gotten by with Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson at running back since Lamar Miller's season-ending knee injury, so there is no obvious reason for bringing in Walter or Jackson.

