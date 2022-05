Watkins was waived by the Buccaneers on Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Watkins was cut from Tampa Bay's roster to help get the team under the 90-player limit this offseason after signing a reserve/future deal with the team on Jan. 31. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout out of UAB has yet to make his NFL debut and will likely look for a new team in need of big-bodied receiver to add depth this offseason.