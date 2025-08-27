Avery Williams: Dropped by Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams was released by the Eagles on Tuesday.
Williams operated exclusively as a return-specialist during the preseason, returning two kickoffs for 49 yards, while also adding 26 yards on four punt returns. The wide receiver played in all 17 regular-season games over each of the last two seasons with the Falcons, and he will likely not have to wait long for another opportunity ahead of the 2025 campaign.
More News
-
Eagles' Avery Williams: Bound for Philadelphia•
-
Falcons' Avery Williams: Limited to return duties in 2024•
-
Falcons' Avery Williams: Remains limited to special teams•
-
Falcons' Avery Williams: Strictly special teams in Week 7•
-
Falcons' Avery Williams: Operates exclusively on teams•
-
Falcons' Avery Williams: Operates primarily as returner•