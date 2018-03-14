Play

Williamson is expected to sign a contract with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williamson should slide in at starting inside linebacker for the Jets alongside Darron Lee, replacing the departing Demario Davis. The former fifth-round pick was one of the top inside linebackers on the market after totaling 92 tackles (52 solo), three sacks and two forced fumbles for the Titans in 2017.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories