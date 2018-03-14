Avery Williamson: Likely signing with Jets
Williamson is expected to sign a contract with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williamson should slide in at starting inside linebacker for the Jets alongside Darron Lee, replacing the departing Demario Davis. The former fifth-round pick was one of the top inside linebackers on the market after totaling 92 tackles (52 solo), three sacks and two forced fumbles for the Titans in 2017.
More News
-
Titans' Avery Williamson: Finishes strong with 11 tackles•
-
Titans' Avery Williamson: Gets third sack in four weeks•
-
Titans' Avery Williamson: Gets first sack in Week 12•
-
Titans' Avery Williamson: Leads team with 14 tackles•
-
Titans' Avery Williamson: Tops 100 tackles for second consecutive season•
-
Titans' Avery Williamson: Records first sack of 2016 on Sunday•
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...