The Packers waived Baylor on Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Baylor rushed seven times for 19 yards and caught two receptions for 75 yards -- including a 68-yard catch and run -- during his NFL preseason debut. However, he's among the first wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 85-man roster deadline. He'll likely be an intriguing option for teams lacking running back depth after putting together a solid training camp culminating in a breakout performance last Friday, but he was always a long shot to make Green Bay's initial 53-man roster with Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor and Kylin Hill (knee) all returning.