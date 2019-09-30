Play

Bello (undisclosed) worked out for the Packers on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Bello spent the preseason with the Texans before being waived/injured, reverting to injured reserve and reaching an injury settlement in early September. The 24-year-old appears to be past the injury but remains without a team.

