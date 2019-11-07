Play

The Jets waived Bello on Thursday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Bello was part of Gang Green for just over a week before being let go. He suited up in this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins and recorded a tackle on special teams. If Bello clears waivers, he may land with the team's practice squad.

