Bello (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers Sunday.

Bello was a special-teams asset between Cleveland and Philadelphia over the last two seasons. After suffering an undisclosed injury in training camp, he is now on injured reserve where he'll remain unless an injury settlement is reached.

