Bello was waived by the Eagles on Wednesday.

Bello was promoted by the Eagles at the tail end of 2018, suiting up in three games and making just one tackle. The 24-year-old also spent 2017 with the Browns, totaling six tackles while suiting up in all 16 games. Bello could be a player that teams eye to add depth to their linebacking corps, with his two years of NFL service already under his belt.

