Bello (undisclosed) was given an injury settlement by the Texans on Thursday.

Bello is now free to search for a role elsewhere in the league when fully healthy. He could latch on as a special-teams asset.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week