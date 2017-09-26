The 49ers waived Johnson (hamstring) off their injured reserve list Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Johnson tore his hamstring early in training camp, ending any hope of him claiming a roster spot with the 49ers. The team's decision to release Johnson could be an indication that he's healthy, but the 49ers apparently didn't have an opening for him on the 53-man roster.

