Pittsburgh cut Potter on Saturday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Potter signed with the Steelers in April as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson. He appeared in two of the team's three preseason contests, converting two of his three field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries. However, his performance was not enough to unseat longtime starting kicker Chris Boswell. Potter will now look to either join up with Pittsburgh's practice squad or latch on elsewhere heading into the 2023 regular season.