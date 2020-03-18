B.W. Webb: Cut by Cincinnati
The Bengals informed Webb of his release Wednesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Webb started 13 games for the Giants in 2018 and 12 games for the Bengals in 2019, struggling in coverage more often than not. He's played for six different teams since the Cowboys made him a fourth-round pick back in 2013.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...
-
Projecting Brady's Bucs
Can Tom Brady do what Bruce Arians wants? Can he keep Mike Evans and Chris Godwin among the...
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...