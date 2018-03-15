B.W. Webb: Released by Cleveland
Webb was released by the Browns on Thursday.
Webb didn't appear in a single game in 2017 despite a career best 11 passes defensed and 28 tackles with New Orleans in 2016. He'll look to catch on as a depth secondary player with another club for the 2018 season.
