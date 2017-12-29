B.W. Webb: Waived by Browns
Webb was waived by the Browns on Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Webb joined the Browns prior to Week 16 but did not play in Sunday's loss to the Bears. The 27-year-old has yet to make his 2017 debut and that seems unlikely to change with the final slate of regular season games only a few days away.
