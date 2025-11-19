Zappe could serve as the backup quarterback for Cleveland in Sunday's game against Las Vegas, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland's quarterback carousel took another turn last week when then-starter Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion and was replaced by Shedeur Sanders. The preparation week begins Wednesday with Sanders expected to take reps with the first-team offense while Gabriel remains in the NFL concussion protocol. That means Zappe could be in line for his second activation from the practice squad and become the No. 2 to Sanders.