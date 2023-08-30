Zappe is joining the Patriots' practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Zappe had offers to join seven other practice squads but opted to stay with New England. It's a sensible decision for the second-year quarterback. Not only is Zappe already familiar with the Patriots' system, but the only quarterback on the Patriots' 53-man roster is Mac Jones, so Zappe is functionally the backup, while joining another organization's practice squad would have pushed him down to a third-string role at best.