Cleveland signed Zappe to the practice squad Thursday.

Zappe suited up for and started one game for Cleveland during the 2024 regular season, completing 16 of 31 pass attempts for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed twice for two yards. The 2022 fourth-round pick, who began NFL career with New England, now sticks to the practice squad to remain with the Browns as an emergency option at quarterback.