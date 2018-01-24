Baker Mayfield: Arrives at Senior Bowl, logs full practice
Mayfield arrived at the Reese's Senior Bowl and went through practice with the North team Tuesday, per the NFL Network Broadcast.
The Heisman Trophy winner missed the first day of Senior Bowl activities Monday and did not arrive in Mobile until after weigh-ins Tuesday because of a family emergency in his hometown of Austin, Texas. However, Mayfield did get to the facility in time to log a full practice with the North team and he performed well. There were some mistimed throws with receivers in the early individual portions of practice, but Mayfield found his rhythm during team drills, highlighted by a tight-window throw down the seam to Colorado State product Michael Gallup. We are still awaiting Mayfield's official measurements, which will be one of the bigger storylines of the week considering scouts' concerns over his height.
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...