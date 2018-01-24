Baker Mayfield: Arrives at Senior Bowl, logs full practice

Mayfield arrived at the Reese's Senior Bowl and went through practice with the North team Tuesday, per the NFL Network Broadcast.

The Heisman Trophy winner missed the first day of Senior Bowl activities Monday and did not arrive in Mobile until after weigh-ins Tuesday because of a family emergency in his hometown of Austin, Texas. However, Mayfield did get to the facility in time to log a full practice with the North team and he performed well. There were some mistimed throws with receivers in the early individual portions of practice, but Mayfield found his rhythm during team drills, highlighted by a tight-window throw down the seam to Colorado State product Michael Gallup. We are still awaiting Mayfield's official measurements, which will be one of the bigger storylines of the week considering scouts' concerns over his height.