Baker Mayfield: Eligible for scouting combine

Mayfield is eligible to participate in the NFL scouting combine despite his arrest for public intoxication in February of 2017, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports.

Graziano notes that the NFL has implemented stricter guidelines in recent years that preclude players with serious or violent offenses from participating in the combine, but adds that Mayfield's offense didn't reach the level of severity to where he'll be barred from participating. With that, Mayfield will have a significant opportunity to bolster his draft stock in Indianapolis as well as at the Senior Bowl in January. The main concern regarding Mayfield has less to do with off-field issues and more to do with his height. Listed at 6-foot-1 on Oklahoma's official site, there's the possibility of Mayfield measuring in shorter than that listing similar to what happened when Mitchell Trubisky checked in below where he was expected to last season. That would be especially problematic for Mayfield seeing as 6-foot-1 is already on the short end of the quarterback spectrum and may not reach the necessary threshold for some teams. Aside from height, there is plenty to like about Mayfield as a prospect. He's a proven winner with uncanny improvisational skills thanks to his rare feel for pressure and he has enough athleticism to extend plays, set his feet, and deliver a catchable ball deep down the field. Mayfield doesn't have elite arm strength, but it looks to be above average and his decision making is among the best in the class. There is some sentiment that Mayfield is a first-rounder, but the next few months will be pivotal.