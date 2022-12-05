The Panthers waived Mayfield on Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Mayfield's $1.35 million salary for the remainder of the 2022 season would be assumed by any team that successfully claims him on waivers, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, which could play a factor in determining his next landing spot. A number of teams could have interest in giving the 2018 first-round pick another chance, including quarterback-needy clubs like the Texans, the Rams who placed Matthew Stafford (neck) on IR on Saturday, or the 49ers who lost Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) to a season-ending injury Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Mayfield requested to part ways with the Panthers, and the team agreed. Through seven games this season Mayfield has completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.
More News
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Expected to be cut Monday•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Likely to drop to third string•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Back to No. 2 QB•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Two picks in return to top job•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Named Week 11 starter•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Remains backup this week•