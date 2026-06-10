Can Baker Mayfield return to 2024 form in new play caller Zac Robinson's spread-heavy scheme?

After struggling with both the pass and run game in the second half of the 2025 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled from within the division -- former Falcons play caller Zac Robinson -- to lead their new scheme in 2026. There will be major changes to this Bucs offense from a schematic standpoint.

Dave Richard has ranked all 18 new play-callers by worst for Fantasy to best, and we're going team by team through his rankings to see how your perception of every key player in Fantasy should change to get you ready for Fantasy Football draft season. Up at No. 14: Zac Robinson and the Buccaneers

Who's new?

Former Falcons playcaller Zac Robinson is the latest West Coast offense disciple to join the Bucs after Josh Grizzard, Liam Coen and Dave Canales each were one-and-done (with varying results). He is a former quarterback who broke into coaching with Sean McVay and the Rams from 2019 to 2023 and was partly responsible for helping Baker Mayfield prepare to start with L.A. on just 48 hours' notice.

What's expected this year?

Robinson is reportedly set to lean into Spread offense concepts in the passing game while using a lot of pre-snap motion (he led the league in that with the Falcons), play-action, and a heavy dose of zone-scheme rushing. Robinson was below a 55% pass rate in his two years with the Falcons, and the Bucs were below a 56% pass rate the past two seasons (and under 59% each of the past three). Seems like a fit there. He also proved to lean on the strengths of his offense, upping his RB target share from 15.8% in 2024 to 22.9% in 2025 and boosting multiple TE formations from 11.2% in 2024 to 45.7% in 2025. Even pace of play varied for Robinson when he moved over two seconds slower per play in 2025 from 2024.

Winners and losers for Fantasy

It's bad enough that the Bucs have three running backs expected to split reps, but all three of them have rough track records on zone-scheme runs. Kenneth Gainwell did OK with it last year and Sean Tucker had some success with it prior to 2025, but Bucky Irving averaged 3.9 yards per rush on zone runs last year and 3.6 during his breakout rookie 2024. His lack of efficiency in zone runs goes back to his college days, too. Maybe it's not too late for the Bucs to pivot to gap-scheme runs since it fits their current group better, but it's bad news for all of their RBs. If Robinson remains committed to leaning into his offense's strengths, then get ready for the receivers to catch a slew of passes. Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson and even rookie Ted Hurst are all target worthy, and if the emphasis will be on spreading the ball around via quick, easy throws, then whoever earns the most playing time could actually be quality Fantasy factors. We're expecting that from Egbuka but there's room for at least one other receiver to pitch in. The Bucs might have changed playcallers for the fourth straight season but they've done their darndest to keep some continuity for Mayfield. Mayfield should be comfortable with what's asked of him by Robinson and as long as he and his O-line are healthy, then things could look similar to 2024.